South Carolina Is Back in the Win Column Following 11-1 Victory Over Presbyterian
For the first time since March 18, South Carolina is back in the win column after defeating Presbyterian 11-1 at home in Founders Park.
The last two weeks have been a struggle for South Carolina both offensively and defensively. Tuesday night was a different story as both showed out in the win. After Presbyterian took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the third, the Gamecocks would go on to score 11 unanswered runs over the next five innings to put this one out of reach.
Ethan Petry was stellar at the plate Tuesday evening. Petry would finish the night going 2-2 with two runs scored, two RBIs, and a home run. Nathan Hall led the team in batting average coming into tonight's game. He would finish going 2-4 with two RBIs of his own.
On the mound, reliever Tyler Pitzer got the start as the Gamecocks are searching for the fourth guy in the rotation following an injury to Dylan Eskew. Pitzer, in his first start of the season, pitched two innings of two hit baseball with no runs given up. As a team South Carolina gave up one run, striking out eight batters.
South Carolina will go on the road to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi. The Gamecocks are still searching for their first SEC series win of the season.
