South Carolina Is Ready for Payback Against Final Four Teams

MiLaysia Fulwiley said the Gamecocks "Owe them one" when it comes to their Final Four opponents.

Alex Joyce

Mar 30, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) works the ball down the court against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) works the ball down the court against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Final Four is just hours away and it appears the South Carolina Gamecocks are in full focus as they attempt to repeat as champions in 2024-2025.

The Gamecocks are in a unique situation as they have one thing in common with each of the remaining Final Four squads - they lost to each of them. South Carolina was able to avenge its regular season loss to Texas, defeating the Longhorns twice in three matchups this year. However UCLA and Uconn both dominated South Carolina in ways many aren't used to in this version of the Dawn Staley era.

"I think that motivates us to want to play better," MiLaysia Fulwiley said during media availability. "We didn't have our great games versus them, and the teams that we played had outstanding games. They couldn't miss. So it makes me hope and pray and feel like the roles are going to be reversed."

The team is two games away from repeating as national champions for the first time in school history. But getting a little revenge could make this year's victory just a little sweeter.

"We just have to go out there and show that our best basketball has yet to come. So it motivates me because we owe them one," Fulwiley said.

South Carolina certainly hasn't played it's best basketball in this tournament so far, but it has been able to rely on that championship pedigree to get the job done. Now, as the competition gets tougher, it's on the Gamecocks to go out and show why they were the favorites to win it all this season.

