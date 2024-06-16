South Carolina Lands 2025 Kicker Max Kelley
South Carolina lands its 13th commit in the class of 2025 with kicker Max Kelley. The 14th ranked kicker, according to kohlskicking.com, fills a big need for the Gamecocks going forward.
Currently South Carolina punter, Kai Kroeger, is entering his final year of eligibility. While kicker, Alex Herrera, is entering in as a graduate transfer. Behind those two, sophomore Mason Love, mostly worked in as a punter and kickoff specialist.
Kelley handles both the kicking and punting duties for the Gallatin Green Wave. Last season as a junior, Kelley went 33-38 on PATs and 9-12 on field goals with a long of 45 yards.
Special teams coordinator, Joe Decamillis, was the first to offer Kelley on May 13th in a visit to Columbia. After that visit, Kelley received an offer from Tennessee and took visits to Alabama and Kentucky. But just a month later, he made a decision to join the Gamecocks.
Coach Beamer and the Gamecocks have been on a tear recently on the recruiting trail. Kelley marks the seventh commitment since June 8th. South Carolina has seen their recruiting ranking jump from the mid 40s to the top 25. Kelley's commitment should push the Gamecocks past Georgia Tech for the 22nd spot in the rankings.
The summer isn't over as Coach Beamer has several other targets in mind. Stay tuned on Gamecocks Digest for the latest news on the recruiting trail.
