South Carolina Lands 2027 Ireland Offensive Tackle Neff Giwa
South Carolina picks up a big commitment in the 2026 class by the way of offensive tackle Neff Giwa from Dublin, Ireland. Giwa is a part of the PPI Recruits, one of the top international recruiting programs.
The 6-foot-7 seven and 300+ pounder from Ireland is a former rugby star and brings elite size and physicality to the Gamecocks' 2026 class. South Carolina was able to land his services over Miami, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.
Giwa told 247 Sports "I was just interested in playing football. You kind of have to be here to understand just how special and how big it is here."
Competing Right Away
Per On3 Sports, Giwa was originally listed in the 2027 class, but will actually join the team as a part of their 2026 class. This is a big add, both literally and figuratively, for Shane Beamer and Randy Clements this cycle.
With the injuries at offensive tackle, Giwa has an opportunity to come in and compete right away. He has never played football before so he will need time to adjust to the game. However we have seen guys transition from rugby and reach the highest levels of the sport, i.e. Jordan Mailata.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI