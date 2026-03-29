South Carolina Lands 2027 Ireland Offensive Tackle Neff Giwa

South Carolina picks up a big commitment in the 2026 class by the way of offensive tackle Neff Giwa from Dublin, Ireland. Giwa is a part of the PPI Recruits, one of the top international recruiting programs.

The 6-foot-7 seven and 300+ pounder from Ireland is a former rugby star and brings elite size and physicality to the Gamecocks' 2026 class. South Carolina was able to land his services over Miami, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.

Giwa told 247 Sports "I was just interested in playing football. You kind of have to be here to understand just how special and how big it is here."

Competing Right Away

NEWS: Class of 2026 OT Neff Giwa has Committed to South Carolina, source told @Rivals



The 6’8 300 OT from Ireland chose the Gamecocks over Miami, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee



He’s a rugby-player-turned OT with 37-inch arms and runs a 4.88 40https://t.co/47LvHMIrdJ pic.twitter.com/fd0mMWQ1N1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 29, 2026

Per On3 Sports, Giwa was originally listed in the 2027 class, but will actually join the team as a part of their 2026 class. This is a big add, both literally and figuratively, for Shane Beamer and Randy Clements this cycle.

With the injuries at offensive tackle, Giwa has an opportunity to come in and compete right away. He has never played football before so he will need time to adjust to the game. However we have seen guys transition from rugby and reach the highest levels of the sport, i.e. Jordan Mailata.