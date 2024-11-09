South Carolina Leads Vanderbilt in a Close One on the Road
The South Carolina Gamecocks are locked into a defensive battle with Vanderbilt as the half comes to a close.
The Gamecocks have the lone score of the day after quarterback LaNorris Sellers found TE Joshua Simon on a 17-yard touchdown pass at the beginning of the second quarter. That's about all of the success both teams have had so far.
On the flip side, the defenses have been stellar so far. South Carolina held Vanderbilt to 83 total yards, zero points, and the following drive chart in the first two quarters: punt, punt, fumble, punt, punt. Kyle Kennard came up with a huge again for the Gamecocks this time forcing a fumble on Vanderbilt's Deigo Pavia, as the Commodores where in the red zone.
Offensively, South Carolina has a lot of work to do. While outgaining the Commodores 187-83, the Gamecocks have failed to keep drives going. Sellers began to find more success through the air as the game went on. He finished the half going 9/14 through the air for 106 yards and a touchdown.
You can follow all the action with us for the second half here.
