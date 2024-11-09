South Carolina vs Vanderbilt: Live Scores and Updates
South Carolina and Vanderbilt will look to build off impressive wins last week. The Gamecocks and Commodores will kickoff at 4:15 pm (ET) on SEC Network.
South Carolina is fresh off a huge win at home against the Texas A&M Aggies. With their eye set on bowl eligibility this week, the Gamecocks should be focused and ready for a great game. On the flip side AP top 25 Vanderbilt just defeated Auburn on the road. In what has been an impressive year for the Commodores, they still have far more important goals on the horizon. We will keep you up to date on all the action below.
First Quarter:
