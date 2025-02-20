Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Loses Eli Jerzembeck for the Rest of 2025

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players watch from the dugout in the tenth inning against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In a press conference on Thursday, South Carolina Gamecocks head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced pitcher Eli Jerzembeck will miss the remainder of the 2025 season with a stress fracture in his elbow.

Back on February 13, Mainieri announced Jerzembeck would miss the early part of the 2025 season with hopes of him returning sometime after. With Thursday's news now in hand, that is no longer the case.

Jerzembeck has not played since his freshman season in 2023. He had Tommy John Surgery late in the 2023 season, which caused him to miss all of 2024. Now a stress fracture ends his year for the second consecutive season. Jerzembeck is set to have surgery in early March.

While not expecting to have him early on, the loss of Jerzembeck is certainly a blow to the Gamecocks rotation. When healthy, Jerzembeck appeared in 16 games with three starts holding 2.84 ERA. Gamecocks pitching coach Terry Rooney will have to rely on other arms as the season progresses.

The news breaks a day before South Carolina is set to host Milwaukee for a three game series.

