South Carolina Loses Tenth Game in a Row; Falls 80-57 to 14 Kentucky

Alex Joyce

Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris looks on during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks fall to 0-10 in the SEC following a (score here) loss to Kentucky.

The loss to Kentucky makrs the 10th consecutive loss for Lamont Paris and his Gamecocks. The Gamecocks stand at the bottom of the SEC with a 10-13 (0-10) in conference record. With eight remaining games on the schedule, South Carolina is on pace for its worst in conference record in over a decade.

Gamecocks guard Collin Murray-Boyles finished the game with a near double-double, 14 points and eight rebounds. Murray-Boyles led the team in scoring this afternoon.

Up next for the Gamecocks is a matchup at home against the Ole Miss Rebels.

