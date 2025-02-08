South Carolina Loses Tenth Game in a Row; Falls 80-57 to 14 Kentucky
The South Carolina Gamecocks fall to 0-10 in the SEC following a (score here) loss to Kentucky.
The loss to Kentucky makrs the 10th consecutive loss for Lamont Paris and his Gamecocks. The Gamecocks stand at the bottom of the SEC with a 10-13 (0-10) in conference record. With eight remaining games on the schedule, South Carolina is on pace for its worst in conference record in over a decade.
Gamecocks guard Collin Murray-Boyles finished the game with a near double-double, 14 points and eight rebounds. Murray-Boyles led the team in scoring this afternoon.
Up next for the Gamecocks is a matchup at home against the Ole Miss Rebels.
