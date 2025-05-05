South Carolina On Pace for Worst SEC Finish in Decades
Things haven't gone according to plan for South Carolina baseball in 2025. Sitting at just 5-19 overall in the SEC, the South Carolina Gamecocks are on pace for their worst SEC record in program history.
Expectations were high when Paul Mainieri came out of retirement. During his introductory press conference in June 2024, Mainieri spoke on the Gamecocks' ability to win now.
"I don't see why we can't compete for everything right out of the gate," Mainieri says. "I didn't come here to lose. I didn't come here to be mediocre. In my opinion, Carolina baseball represents excellence. I think we need to win now."
Now nearly a year later, South Carolina has fallen off from its visit to the Raliegh Regional in 2024. The Gamecocks sit at 26-23 overall, 5-19 inside the SEC. With six games remaining against Auburn and LSU, South Carolina is on pace for its worst in-conference record since joining the conference.
Mainieri, on air with 107.5 the Game, said this season could be chalked up to conference teams being better than expected.
“I had just underestimated the strength of the conference and how much better the conference has gotten in the last couple of years,” he said. “The players are so much bigger and stronger and more experienced, older. We just have not been able to match up in some cases with them.”
Right now the record sits at eight wins (2019). South Carolina will need to win three out of the next six to tie the eight win mark from 2019. As a university, the worst all-time came in 1969 where the Gamecocks finished with three conference wins in the ACC.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: