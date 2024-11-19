South Carolina Opens as Heavy Favorites Over Wofford
After a cinematic come from behind win over Missouri, the South Carolina Gamecocks open as massive favorites in the spread against Wofford. According to FanDuel's Sportsbook, South Carolina enters Saturday's matchup as 42.5-point favorites pver the Terriers.
South Carolina has a couple streaks on the line in Saturday afternoon's game. First off, the Gamecocks carry a 5-0 all-time record against Wofford. They also ride a four game winning streak coming in. A win on Saturday would give South Carolina eight wins, tied for the best mark in the Shane Beamer era.
This is the last home game of the year for the Gamecocks. Prior to kickoff at 4:00 pm (ET), the South Carolina will honor the Seniors in front of a should be electric home crowd once again.
Stream the game live on the SEC Network and ESPN+.
