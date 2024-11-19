Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Opens as Heavy Favorites Over Wofford

South Carolina opens as huge favorites over Wofford.

Alex Joyce

Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates beating the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. He is holding the Mayors Cup, given to the winner of the South Carolina-Missouri game. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates beating the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. He is holding the Mayors Cup, given to the winner of the South Carolina-Missouri game. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After a cinematic come from behind win over Missouri, the South Carolina Gamecocks open as massive favorites in the spread against Wofford. According to FanDuel's Sportsbook, South Carolina enters Saturday's matchup as 42.5-point favorites pver the Terriers.

South Carolina has a couple streaks on the line in Saturday afternoon's game. First off, the Gamecocks carry a 5-0 all-time record against Wofford. They also ride a four game winning streak coming in. A win on Saturday would give South Carolina eight wins, tied for the best mark in the Shane Beamer era.

This is the last home game of the year for the Gamecocks. Prior to kickoff at 4:00 pm (ET), the South Carolina will honor the Seniors in front of a should be electric home crowd once again.

Stream the game live on the SEC Network and ESPN+.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE