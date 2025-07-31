South Carolina Partners With National Wholesale Brand to Provide Family Friendly Prices on Tickets
The South Carolina Gamecocks and Costco Wholesale are partnering to provide family-friendly prices on football tickets this fall.
College football ticket prices have soared over recent years across the county pricing many out of being able to come and watch their favorite team's play. South Carolina is stepping up by offering ticket packages to bridge that gap. The Gamecocks join Purdue, Louisville, Virginia, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Tulane, UConn, Louisiana, Western Michigan, Kennesaw State, and Idaho as schools parterning with Costco in this matter.
Ticket prices will vary between $49.99 and $99.99. Some tickets will include food/beverage packages and/or parking passes. The four home games fans can purchase tickets to will be against South Carolina State (Sept 7), Vanderbilt (Sept 14), Kentucky (Sept 27), and Costal Carolina (Nov 22).
The package will include two tickets in the upper level sections. Sections offered will be in 301-309, 501-507 & 901-908; Rows 15-43. Buyers can scan ticket barcode at concession stands to redeem $20 food and beverage credit ($10 per ticket). You must have an active Ticketmaster account to redeem the tickets.
For fans who have never seen the Gamecocks play live or are skipping out due to high prices, South Carolina and Costco offers those fans a chance to see their favorite players this fall.
