South Carolina Picks Up a Top Ten Win Over the Duke Blue Devils
South Carolina has notched another top ten win this season after the Gamecocks defeated 8th ranked Duke 81-70.
Junior Forward Chloe Kitts had another dominant performance in Thursday's SEC-ACC Challenge. Kitts led all players in scoring with 21 points, adding 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.
Seniors Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin were the only other Gamecocks to finish with double digit points (11). Both players combined for three rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and three steals. Shooting a combined 7/10 (70 percent) from the floor.
The Gamecocks have extended their home winning streak that has been on going since 2020. South Carolina is 8-1 on the year and is set to take on their third top 10 team on Sunday in Fort Worth, Texas against TCU.
