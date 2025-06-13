South Carolina Roster Has Several Key Players That Need to Take the Next Step
As the South Caorlina Gamecocks head towards the start of the 2025 season, here are the players that need to take that next step.
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 college football season with real hopes and anticipation, considering how things ended a year ago.
The Gamecocks are returning a large amount of production from a football team that won nine games a year ago, and most importantly, returns it’s quarterback in the form of LaNorris Sellers this fall.
If the Gamecocks are going to improve upon their 9 win season a season ago, they are going to need drastic leaps from several people on their roster. It goes without saying that LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart, and Nyck Harbor are blue-chip prospects that have to play like it this fall, but let’s dive a bit deeper.
South Carolina Players That Need To Take the Next Step
Fred Johnson, Sophomore LB
There’s no secret that the Gamecocks watched a historic number of former defensive players drafted this spring, and perhaps no position group was impacted by the draft more so than the linebacker room. As Johnson enters his sophomore season, he’s going from playing in all 13 games a year ago, to hoping to start every game this season and play at a high level.
Josiah Thompson, Sophomore OT
South Carolina’s offensive line has struggled in years prior. There were two seasons where it felt as if they couldn’t keep Spencer Rattler upright, and a year ago they were tied for 120th in college football for sacks allowed. It’s been a problem. A bright spot on that offensive line, however, is now sophomore Josiah Thompson. He played at a Freshman All-SEC caliber a year ago and needs to vault even further in 2025 to protect Sellers’ blindside.
Mazeo Bennett, Sophomore WR
There were few freshman in college football who went more under the radar a year ago for their performance. Bennett put up 337 yards on just 30 catches a year ago. Entering year two of his career with the Gamecocks, the offense will need much more out of not only Nyck Harbor and Jared Brown, but also Bennett.
