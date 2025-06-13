Former Gamecock Collin Murray-Broyles to be Lottery Pick in Latest NBA Mock Draft
While the NBA season is nearing its end with the Finals heading into its fourth game, the NBA Draft is right around the corner. After an unlikely twist of fate that resulted in the Dallas Mavericks obtaining the first overall pick, all eyes are on the next generation of talented-prospect making the next step in their basketball journey. Despite a disappointing season, the South Carolina Gamecocks seem as if they will make their mark in the upcoming draft.
After an impressive 2024-2025 campaign, former Gamecock forward Collin Murray-Broyles has catapulted himself into discussion to be a lottery pick in this year’s draft. The latest mock draft from Bleacher Report has the All-SEC performer going 12th overall to the Chicago Bulls. The publication was enamored by his size and mid-range touch, stating,
“Collin Murray-Boyles' measurements lined up with South Carolina's listing, the eye test and general expectations. He's built different with a wing's height and a big's bulk and a 7'1" wingspan… he did look very comfortable with his mid-range touch. And that could be enough to unlock significant scoring ability when paired with his physicality around the basket and quick, decisive face-up game attacking in space.”
The team struggles did not deter from him being a presence on the court on his way to averaging 16.8 PPG and 8.3 RPG at nearly 60 percent shooting. Murray-Broyles has a mixture of effective post moves with an elite mid-range game, but has no problem being physical and taking over on the boards. Last season, the Chicago Bulls ranked in the top-ten league wide in scoring and rebounding. By adding Murray-Broyles, the Bulls would be adding the perfect piece that would keep defenses honest with their ability to spread the floor consistently.
The NBA Draft is scheduled on June 25th at 8 PM ET on ABC/ESPN.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: