Former Gamecocks LB Bam Martin-Scott Discusses Training Camp With Carolina

Alex Joyce

South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (22) sacks Louisiana State University quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Carolina Panthers linebacker, and former South Carolina Gamecock, Bam Martin-Scott took time to discusses his mentality for his first NFL training camp.

Martin-Scott spent four seasons with South Carolina before signing as an undrafted free agent with Carolina. He, like many rookies around the league, will be fighting all offseason to make the active roster. Martin-Scott shares how he plans to "kick the door down" in camp.

"Really just giving my best efforts, running to the ball, punching at the ball," Martin-Scott said. "Then on special teams just knowing my techniques and everything I got to do."

Making any NFL roster isn't an easy task, but Martin-Scott feels the coaches at South Carolina prepared him for moments just like this.

"Being under head coach Shane Beamer, having two great special teams coaches [DeCamillis and Lembo}, just working hard. That program with our strength program and everything keeps us ready," Martin-Scott said.

Martin-Scott became one of the Gamecocks’ most reliable defensive playmakers over his career, appearing in 40 games and bringing a physical, aggressive style to the second level of the defense. He is trying to bring that same level of tenacity to the Panthers in hopes of making the 53-man roster.

