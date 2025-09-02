South Carolina Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Two Matchup Versus South Carolina State
The South Carolina Gamecocks release their depth chart ahead of the week two matchup against South Carolina State in the first home game of the season.
The Gamecocks are back in Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time in the 2025 season. After getting the first win of the season at a neutral site against Virginia Tech, South Carolina returns home to take on the Bulldogs of South Carolina State and has released the depth chart ahead of the game.
There were no major changes anywhere on the chart. Luke Doty remains the backup to LaNorris Sellers, which isn't a surprising development. Head coach Shane Beamer mentioned this prior to week one. If all goes according to plan on Saturday, Ohio State transfer Air Noland and true freshman Cutter Woods should see their opportunity for playing time.
Oscar Adaway III remains the starting tailback, but as we did in game one, expect to see a lot of Utah State transfer Rahsul Fiason. Colorado transfer Isaiah Augustave and Jawarn Howell should fit into the rotation as well on Saturday.
Receiver Nyck Harbor had a great game against Virginia Tech to begin the season. He will look to build on that next to Vandrevius Jacobs and Mazeo Bennett. While it's never a certainty against any opponent, the expectation will be for South Carolina to handle business and get playing time for a lot of these talented freshman receivers.
Defensively look out for depth guys like Jaquel Holman, Myles Norwood, David Bucey, Demon Clowney and more. New starting linebacker Fred "JayR" Johnson had a breakout game last week, he will look to continue that play this weekend. Below is a look at the whole chart for Saturday.
The Gamecocks and Bulldogs will kickoff at 7:00 pm (ET) under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium.
