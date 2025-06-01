South Carolina RHP Eddie Copper III Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal
After an announcement made via X, the South Carolina baseball program is set to lose right handed pitcher (RHP) Eddie Copper III to the transfer portal.
Copper III redshirted in his sophomore season with the Gamecocks in 2025. He first joined the program as a freshman in 2024, where he made eight appearances and seven starts. That year he was 1-1 with a 4.56 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched.
Attending P27 Academy as a senior in high school in Lexington, South Carolina, Copper III earned five wins and struck out 81 batters in 58.2 innings pitched with a 2.29 ERA. He also added a Perfect Game Preseason All-Atlantic Region first team (2023) recognition to his high school accomplishments.
Copper III did not appear in a game due to the redshirt in 2025, despite injuries suffered at the pitching spot and poor outings throughout the season. The 6-foot-2 and 210 pound right hander will now have the opportunity to play for another school and have three years of eligibility remaining.
While his announcement came via his X account, his name won't officially be in the portal until it opens on June 2.
