Gamecock Digest

South Carolina RHP Eddie Copper III Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Paul Mainieri pulls starting pitcher Brandon Stone (32) as the Auburn Tigers take on South Carolina Gamecocks at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Paul Mainieri pulls starting pitcher Brandon Stone (32) as the Auburn Tigers take on South Carolina Gamecocks at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, May 8, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an announcement made via X, the South Carolina baseball program is set to lose right handed pitcher (RHP) Eddie Copper III to the transfer portal.

Copper III redshirted in his sophomore season with the Gamecocks in 2025. He first joined the program as a freshman in 2024, where he made eight appearances and seven starts. That year he was 1-1 with a 4.56 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched.

Attending P27 Academy as a senior in high school in Lexington, South Carolina, Copper III earned five wins and struck out 81 batters in 58.2 innings pitched with a 2.29 ERA. He also added a Perfect Game Preseason All-Atlantic Region first team (2023) recognition to his high school accomplishments.

Copper III did not appear in a game due to the redshirt in 2025, despite injuries suffered at the pitching spot and poor outings throughout the season. The 6-foot-2 and 210 pound right hander will now have the opportunity to play for another school and have three years of eligibility remaining.

While his announcement came via his X account, his name won't officially be in the portal until it opens on June 2.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.