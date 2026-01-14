South Carolina Football: Updating the Transfer Portal Tracker for the Gamecocks
South Carolina had several needs to fill on the roster prior to the transfer portal window opening on Friday Jan. 2. Now with the portal closing in two days (Jan. 16), here is a quick look at who will be suiting up for the Gamecocks in 2026 and, in case you missed it, who will be playing elsewhere next fall.
Before getting into the incoming and outgoing transfers, big news comes on Wednesday morning as starting left tackle for each of the past two seasons, Josiah Thompson, has announced he will exit the transfer portal and return to the Gamecocks for his junior season. Thompson had a breakout season taking over the left tackle spot as a true freshman, but, as did the majority of the offensive line in 2025, had a down year this past season. If he can take the next step in his development, his addition with Jacarrius Peak could go a long way towards offensive success next season.
Transfer Portal Additions:
- Four-Star OT Jacarrius Peak
- Four-Star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye
- Three-Star RB Jabree Coleman
- Three-Star OL Emmanuel Poku
- Three-Star DL Kelby Collins
- Three-Star DL Drew Collins
- Three-Star DB Quay'Sheed Scott
- Three-Star DL Jordan Thomas
- Three-Star WR Nitro Tuggle
- Three-Star OT Seth Smith
- Three-Star RB Sam Dixon
- Three-Star IOL Dayne Arnett
- Three-Star WR Jayden Gibson
- Three-Star IOL Hank Purvis
- Three-Star IOL Carter Miller
- K Upton Bellanfant
- LS Emmett Rhoades
Jacarrius Peak is arguably the biggest fish landed among the incoming transfers for South Carolina. With the losses specifically at offensive tackle, more on that below, Peak was one of the best players in the portal and Shane Beamer won that battle. He spent three years at NC State and will come into South Carolina as a redshirt junior.
Outgoing Transfers:
- Four-Star WR Vandrevius Jacobs (Miami)
- Three-Star IOL Ryan Brubaker
- Three-Star OT Jatavius Shivers
- Three-Star EDGE Jaylen Brown (LSU)
- Three-Star IOL Boaz Stanley (Purdue)
- Three-Star EDGE Taeshawn Alston
- Three-Star OT Tree Bablade (Nebraska)
- Three-Star QB Air Noland (Memphis)
- Three-Star OT Cason Henry (Louisville)
- Three-Star WR Brian Rowe Jr. (UCLA)
- Three-Star IOL Trovon Baugh (Texas A&M)
- Three-Star LB Jaron Willis (Kansas)
- Three-Star DL Zavion Hardy (Baylor)
- Three-Star IOL Nick Sharpe (Michigan State)
- Three-Star TE Michael Smith (Syracuse)
- Two-Star IOL Rodney Newsome II
- OT Campbell Vandiver
- CB Myles Norwood
- DL Chase Kibble
- OT Mac Walters (Appalachian State)
- K Peyton Argent
- WR Emazon Littlejohn (Western Michigan)
Shane Beamer brought in a lot of change on the offensive side of the ball which forced the staff and team to make hard decisions about that side of the ball for 2026. Losing WR Vandrevius Jacobs certainly came as a surprise to those outside the building, but the Gamecocks brought in several pieces that should point towards growth on that side of the ball.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
More from Gamecocks on SI:
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI