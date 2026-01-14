South Carolina Football: Updating the Transfer Portal Tracker for the Gamecocks

South Carolina had several needs to fill on the roster prior to the transfer portal window opening on Friday Jan. 2. Now with the portal closing in two days (Jan. 16), here is a quick look at who will be suiting up for the Gamecocks in 2026 and, in case you missed it, who will be playing elsewhere next fall.

Before getting into the incoming and outgoing transfers, big news comes on Wednesday morning as starting left tackle for each of the past two seasons, Josiah Thompson, has announced he will exit the transfer portal and return to the Gamecocks for his junior season. Thompson had a breakout season taking over the left tackle spot as a true freshman, but, as did the majority of the offensive line in 2025, had a down year this past season. If he can take the next step in his development, his addition with Jacarrius Peak could go a long way towards offensive success next season.

Transfer Portal Additions:

Oct 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Nitro Tuggle runs with the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Kaleb Patterson (1), linebacker James Kreutz (41) and defensive back Miles Scott (10) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Four-Star OT Jacarrius Peak

Four-Star DL Tomiwa Durojaiye

Three-Star RB Jabree Coleman

Three-Star OL Emmanuel Poku

Three-Star DL Kelby Collins

Three-Star DL Drew Collins

Three-Star DB Quay'Sheed Scott

Three-Star DL Jordan Thomas

Three-Star WR Nitro Tuggle

Three-Star OT Seth Smith

Three-Star RB Sam Dixon

Three-Star IOL Dayne Arnett

Three-Star WR Jayden Gibson

Three-Star IOL Hank Purvis

Three-Star IOL Carter Miller

K Upton Bellanfant

LS Emmett Rhoades

Jacarrius Peak is arguably the biggest fish landed among the incoming transfers for South Carolina. With the losses specifically at offensive tackle, more on that below, Peak was one of the best players in the portal and Shane Beamer won that battle. He spent three years at NC State and will come into South Carolina as a redshirt junior.

Outgoing Transfers:

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (4) makes a reception on his way to a 74-yard touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Four-Star WR Vandrevius Jacobs (Miami)

Three-Star IOL Ryan Brubaker

Three-Star OT Jatavius Shivers

Three-Star EDGE Jaylen Brown (LSU)

Three-Star IOL Boaz Stanley (Purdue)

Three-Star EDGE Taeshawn Alston

Three-Star OT Tree Bablade (Nebraska)

Three-Star QB Air Noland (Memphis)

Three-Star OT Cason Henry (Louisville)

Three-Star WR Brian Rowe Jr. (UCLA)

Three-Star IOL Trovon Baugh (Texas A&M)

Three-Star LB Jaron Willis (Kansas)

Three-Star DL Zavion Hardy (Baylor)

Three-Star IOL Nick Sharpe (Michigan State)

Three-Star TE Michael Smith (Syracuse)

Two-Star IOL Rodney Newsome II

OT Campbell Vandiver

CB Myles Norwood

DL Chase Kibble

OT Mac Walters (Appalachian State)

K Peyton Argent

WR Emazon Littlejohn (Western Michigan)

Shane Beamer brought in a lot of change on the offensive side of the ball which forced the staff and team to make hard decisions about that side of the ball for 2026. Losing WR Vandrevius Jacobs certainly came as a surprise to those outside the building, but the Gamecocks brought in several pieces that should point towards growth on that side of the ball.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

More from Gamecocks on SI: