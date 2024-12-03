Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Running Back Enters the Transfer Portal

Alex Joyce

Sep 9, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Djay Braswell (23) attempts to get around Furman Paladins cornerback Travis Blackshear (1) during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Djay Braswell (23) attempts to get around Furman Paladins cornerback Travis Blackshear (1) during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

And just like that a third Gamecock makes their transfer intentions known.

Sophomore running back Djay Braswell announces via his X account that he will transfer with three years of eligibility left to go.

The 5-foot-11 and 204 pound running back joined South Carolina as a part of their 2023 class. Braswell had 12 carries for 25 yards in his Gamecocks' career, adding three receptions for 35 yards.

Braswell marks the fourth transfer so far for the Gamecocks. With more sure to follow, we will keep you updated on who enters the portal here.

