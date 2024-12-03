South Carolina Running Back Enters the Transfer Portal
And just like that a third Gamecock makes their transfer intentions known.
Sophomore running back Djay Braswell announces via his X account that he will transfer with three years of eligibility left to go.
The 5-foot-11 and 204 pound running back joined South Carolina as a part of their 2023 class. Braswell had 12 carries for 25 yards in his Gamecocks' career, adding three receptions for 35 yards.
Braswell marks the fourth transfer so far for the Gamecocks. With more sure to follow, we will keep you updated on who enters the portal here.
You Might Also Like:
- Shane Beamer Surpasses Gamecocks Legend Steve Spurrier in Historical Win
- Pair of South Carolina Gamecocks Plan to Enter the Transfer Portal
- Shane Beamer Puts LaNorris Sellers' Name Into the Heisman Mix
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!