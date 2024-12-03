Pair of South Carolina Gamecocks Plan to Enter the Transfer Portal
The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away. It's that time of year where players all around the country enter their names in the transfer portal ahead of the window opening on Monday December 9, and the South Carolina Gamecocks are facing that reality.
Wide Receiver Tyshawn Russell and Tight End Reid Mikeska are the first two names to make their decision known since Bengally Kamara in October.
Russell joined the Gamecocks as a freshman in the 2023 class. That year he appeared in 10 games catching five passes for 81 yards and a score. However this season, he has struggled to find his way into the Gamecocks rotation.
Mikeska also joined the Gamecocks in their 2023 class. He has not put up any stats in his time with South Carolina as he struggled to see in game action.
This is just the beginning as players will weigh their options before the portal officially opens next Monday.
