South Carolina's 2026 Recruiting Class Lands in the Top 20
South Carolina's 2026 class currently sits as the 15th best class in the cycle. With recruiting heating up over the summer, the Gamecocks are in prime position to land a top 10 class for the first time under head coach Shane Beamer.
Entering year five of the Beamer era in Columbia, South Carolina, the Gamecocks are poised for their best class since 2009, which finished at 13th in the country. If Beamer and company could hold onto to 15th ranking, it would be the best finish since 2012 (16th overall).
South Carolina's 2026 Class:
DL Aiden Harris
S J'Zavien Currence
IOL Zyon Guiles
EDGE Andrew Harris
TE Jamel Howse
EDGE Keenan Britt
IOL Anthony Baxter
Recruiting tends to pick up in the summer months and the Gamecocks have their eyes on some big fish in the 2026 class. QB Landon Duckworth continues to be at the top of the priority list for this class. A one time South Carolina commit, is seemingly down to the Gamecocks and Ole Miss.
Beamer has finished with the 18th best class in the country twice since becoming the head coach. A strong 9-4 season, with a roster that includes QB LaNorris Sellers and EDGE Dylan Stewart. could go a long way in helping the Gamecocks find themselves among the best classes in the country on signing day.
