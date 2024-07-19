South Carolina's Best-Case Scenarios for the 2024 Season
South Carolina have a favorable start to the year that sees them playing three times at home in the first four games which should help newcomers on offense settle into the season.
Instead of talking about each game from week to week -- as the season gets closer, we will get to that -- we're going to take a look at the best case scenarios that could play out in 2024 for the Gamecocks, which is set to enter it's fourth season with head coach Shane Beamer. Without further ado, we'll start with the best cases.
Five best-case scenarios
Gamecocks start 3-1
It's possible the Gamecocks could start 5-0, but let's stay within the means of reality. South Carolina opens the season with a lot of newness on the offensive side of the ball. Replacing guys like Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette, Antwane "Juice" Wells, Trey Knox, and Mario Anderson, isn't easy and the guys coming in -- outside of Raheim Sanders -- don't have a ton of experience.
South Carolina opens the year against Old Dominion. That shouldn't be a problem for them to handle rather easily before getting ready for their first SEC and road game of the year in week 2. The Gamecocks will go on the road to face a well coached Kentucky team in Lexington.
After Kentucky, they will get a break against Akron before welcoming the LSU Tigers to Williams-Brice in week 4.
While Kentucky and LSU come in as well coached teams, South Carolina has the talent and experience to compete with them. If the Gamecocks can find a way to go 3-1 to start the year, it would ignite the team as they prepare for a tough october stretch.
The experience on defense shows
Last season was a frustrating year defensively for the Gamecocks in year four under defensive coordinator Clayton White. However, towards the end of the season, the defense started playing well and improved game after game.
This would mean a big season from veterans like Alex Huntley, Debo Williams, Nick Emmanwori,Tonka Hemingway and others. Williams led the team in tackles next season and will be expected to the clear voice in the defensive huddle. In this case, Huntley and Hemingway are doing their jobs in stopping the run and collapsing the pocket on opposing QBs. If Emmanwori, and the secondary, can take the next step, it'll have ripple effects across the defense.
LaNorris Sellers is as advertised
Sellers only appeared in three games last year as a true freshman for the Gamecocks. Sitting behind a future NFL QB (Rattler), he didn't have many opportunities to shine. When given a shot, Sellers was efficient and flashed. In the second year of offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains' system, Sellers is in position to succeed in his first year as a starter. If he can efficiently threaten defenses through the air and on the ground, it'll go a long way in South Carolina's successes.
Nyck Harbor has a breakout year
Harbor is a former five star in the 2023 class and has all world talent. His big frame (6-foot-5 and 235 pounds) and elite speed are everything teams can ask for in an elite wideout. With Legette and Wells gone, it'll be his show in 2024. As a freshman, Harbor caught 12 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown. Those aren't bad numbers for a freshman, but to be the "go to guy" he'll need to have a similar season to the one Legette had in 2023.
Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is an All-SEC level running back
Sanders is no stranger to performing at a high level. The senior transfer from Arkansas was the lead back and one of the SEC's very best before an injury held him to only six games in 2023. Prior to last year's injury riddle season, Sanders was coming off a 1,443 yard 2022 season with 10 touchdowns. If Sanders is able to stay healthy and come back to the 2022 form, Sellers and this offense could be one of the more dangerous attacks in the conference.
If, by December, these cases come true, it's going to be a fun year at Williams-Brice Stadium.
