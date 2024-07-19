Will Four-Star Malik Clark be the Next Addition to the Gamecocks 2025 Class?
In a game that is geared toward offenses, one can never have enough weapons on that side of the ball. South Carolina knows that all too well with the importance of having guys like Antwane "Juice" Wells, Xavier Leggette, and others in recent years.
Now the Gamecocks are loading up on receivers in the 2025 class with three currently committed. Four-stars Lex Cyrus and Brian Rowe along with three-star Jayden Sellers all have similar body types, 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11 weighing in around 150-170 pounds.
The next target set to make his commitment would give South Carolina some size in the class. Four-Star receiver Malik Clark is set to make his college decision on Thursday July 25.
Clark brings a lot of speed with his size and frame. Last year for the Rock Hill Bearcats, Clark hauled in 46 passes for 800 yards and nine touchdowns. That earned him All-Herald Second Team honors.
Off the field and to the track, Clark showcases his impressive speed in the 100m. Last year as a junior, he took home third place in the 5A 100m finals. Clark won the 5A Upper State Championship posting a 10.55 in the 100m final.
According to 247 Sports, this seems like a two school battle to land the four-stars services. North Carolina and South Carolina are both feeling good so far in this recruitment. Only one will land his commitment on July 25, however both will continue to recruit him heavily until signing day.
Clark would be the highest rated receiver in the Gamecocks class and a top 25 wide out in the country. With big time names still left on the board, South Carolina looks to finish the summer strong heading into the 2024 season.
