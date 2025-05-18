South Carolina's Dawn Staley Enters FIBA's Hall of Fame
South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley gets inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in an enshrinement ceremony on Saturday at the Bahrain National Theater in Bahrain. This adds to Staley's legacy as a player which includes the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (Class of 2013) and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (Class of 2012).
The three time olympic gold medalist and NCAA all time-steals leader helped the University of Virginia reach three consecutive Final Four appearances during her colleigate career. Staley was a two-time National Player of the Year and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 1991 NCAA Final Four.
In addition to the three olympic gold medals, Staley was also a two-time FIBA World Cup winner in a decade of playing international basketball. After getting the bronze medal in her first olympics (1994), she would win consecutive gold medals in 1998 and 2002.
Following her playing career, Staley moved to the sidelines where she helped the U.S. to gold in the 2008 and 2016 Olympics as well as the 2014 FIBA World Cup and the 2007 FIBA America Championship as an assistant coach for the senior national team.
Taking on the head coaching role of Team USA in 2017, Staley became the first black head coach in its history. She has helped Team USA reach seven consecutive golds in the Olympics.
