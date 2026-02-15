South Carolina Women's Basketball HC Dawn Staley Reaches Historic Career Milestone

Tonight's 79-72 win over LSU marked a big milestone in the career of Dawn Staley. The super star head coach for the Gamecocks has reached the 500 win mark in her time in Columbia.

It's been a long and illustrious journey for Staley who joined the Gamecocks for the 2008-2009 season. She revived the South Carolina program and turned a ten win team in her first season to a multi-time national champion and one of the most dominant programs in the sport.

Staley began her head coaching career with Temple. She spent eight seasons with the Owls. Before arriving in Columbia the Owls became a multi-time regular season and conference tournament championship squad and made the NCAA tournament in six out of her eight seasons. She left the program as the winningest head coach in the team's history.

South Carolina History

Make that 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wins for the 𝓖𝓞𝓐𝓣 pic.twitter.com/O4QCsHQ6I1 — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 15, 2026

South Carolina has made the NCAA tournament in 15 of Staley's 18 seasons. Staley's teams have made seven Final Four appearances, including five straight, and won the National Championship on three occasions (2017, 2022, and 2024).

In her 18 years at the helm, Staley has seen eight 30-win seasons, including a program-record 38 wins in 2023-24, nine SEC Tournament titles, nine SEC regular-season championships, and 18 WNBA Draft selections, including 11 first-round and two overall No. 1 pick.

Staley's head coaching record now stands at 672-192 all time. She sits at the 21st spot in women's college basketball history and could move into the top 20 by season's end.

