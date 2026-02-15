South Carolina Women's Basketball HC Dawn Staley Reaches Historic Career Milestone
Tonight's 79-72 win over LSU marked a big milestone in the career of Dawn Staley. The super star head coach for the Gamecocks has reached the 500 win mark in her time in Columbia.
It's been a long and illustrious journey for Staley who joined the Gamecocks for the 2008-2009 season. She revived the South Carolina program and turned a ten win team in her first season to a multi-time national champion and one of the most dominant programs in the sport.
Staley began her head coaching career with Temple. She spent eight seasons with the Owls. Before arriving in Columbia the Owls became a multi-time regular season and conference tournament championship squad and made the NCAA tournament in six out of her eight seasons. She left the program as the winningest head coach in the team's history.
South Carolina History
South Carolina has made the NCAA tournament in 15 of Staley's 18 seasons. Staley's teams have made seven Final Four appearances, including five straight, and won the National Championship on three occasions (2017, 2022, and 2024).
In her 18 years at the helm, Staley has seen eight 30-win seasons, including a program-record 38 wins in 2023-24, nine SEC Tournament titles, nine SEC regular-season championships, and 18 WNBA Draft selections, including 11 first-round and two overall No. 1 pick.
Staley's head coaching record now stands at 672-192 all time. She sits at the 21st spot in women's college basketball history and could move into the top 20 by season's end.
Looking for more:
- LaNorris Sellers Faces an Uphill Climb to a First Round NFL Draft Selection in 2027
- From South Carolina to the Super Bowl: Three Former Gamecocks Look to Make History
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Talks 2026 Recruiting Class, Coaching Additions, and More
- South Carolina Football: Recapping the Gamecocks Roster and Staff Additions
- South Carolina Defensive Lineman Arrested During a Traffic Stop; Here's What Happened
- South Carolina Looking to Enforce a Buyout On a Transfer Player Per Report
- South Carolina Picks Up Commitment From a Top Long Snapper Prospect
- South Carolina Picks Up Missouri State OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu in the Transfer Portal
- UCF Wideout DJ Black Returns to South Carolina for Final Year of Eligibility
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI