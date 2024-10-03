Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Defensive Line Is Earning National Recognition

Alex Joyce

Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Dylan Stewart (6) celebrates after a sack against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Dylan Stewart (6) celebrates after a sack against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After a strong finish to 2023, South Carolina was expected to have a much more improved defense coming into this season. Even with the new additions via the transfer portal and in recruiting, not many outside of Columbia saw this type of dominance coming. Now six weeks into the year, the Gamecocks defense can't be denied.

While the Gamecocks have one of the more veteran laden secondaries and front sevens in the country, the defensive line has stolen the show through four games. The additions of Georgia Tech transfer Kyle Kennard and five star Dylan Stewart have proven to be essential to the Gamecocks defensive success. The line's overall play has drawn the eye of one national analyst who claims the defensive line that resides in Columbia may not have another equal in the country.

"South Carolina's got the best defensive line in the country," Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema said.

The Gamecocks rank in the top six of total sacks (14 on the year) and 28th in rush defense (104 yards per game). The defensive line has been a major problems for opposing offense so far this season, including a LSU team that has two projected first round tackles on the offensive line.

With the meat of their schedule beginning this Saturday against Ole Miss, South Carolina's defensive line has many opportunities to support this claim.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE