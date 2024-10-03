South Carolina's Defensive Line Is Earning National Recognition
After a strong finish to 2023, South Carolina was expected to have a much more improved defense coming into this season. Even with the new additions via the transfer portal and in recruiting, not many outside of Columbia saw this type of dominance coming. Now six weeks into the year, the Gamecocks defense can't be denied.
While the Gamecocks have one of the more veteran laden secondaries and front sevens in the country, the defensive line has stolen the show through four games. The additions of Georgia Tech transfer Kyle Kennard and five star Dylan Stewart have proven to be essential to the Gamecocks defensive success. The line's overall play has drawn the eye of one national analyst who claims the defensive line that resides in Columbia may not have another equal in the country.
"South Carolina's got the best defensive line in the country," Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema said.
The Gamecocks rank in the top six of total sacks (14 on the year) and 28th in rush defense (104 yards per game). The defensive line has been a major problems for opposing offense so far this season, including a LSU team that has two projected first round tackles on the offensive line.
With the meat of their schedule beginning this Saturday against Ole Miss, South Carolina's defensive line has many opportunities to support this claim.
