South Carolina's Dowell Loggains Talks Missouri Ahead of Saturday's Game
The South Carolina Gamecocks haven't had much success during Shane Beamer's tenure when going up against Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers. The team gets an opportunity to change that this weekend at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has seen the Tigers for years with Arkansas and now South Carolina. Coach Loggains opened Wednesday's presser giving his thoughts on the Tigers' program.
"It's a really well coached team," Coach Loggains said. "Starting with Coach [Eli] Drinkwitz, [he] does a great job on both sides of the ball and has for a long time. It's a tough front to get ready for."
Missouri comes into Saturday's game as one of the top defenses in the conference. The Tigers rank in the top three in both total yards per game given up and passing yards per game given up. Where they have given up plays is in the run game, where they rank in the bottom half of the SEC in rushing yards per game.
Star freshman left tackle Josiah Thompson was injured half way through the Vanderbilt game, causing sophmore Tree Babalade to step in his place. Babalade played a significant number of snaps for the Gamecocks as a true freshman and the staff fully believes in his abilities. With Thompson being listed as probable, Babalade has a chance to make his first start of the season.
"With him out there, we expect him to go out there and play well. He's done the things right to go out and play well and help this team," Coach Loggains said about his young tackle.
Missouri released their depth chart as well and may be without star quarterback Brady Cook for the second consecutive week. You can take a look at Shane Beamer's thoughts on backup Drew Pyne here if he is to make his second start of the season.
South Carolina is set to kickoff against the Tigers at 4:15 pm (ET) live on the SEC Network.
