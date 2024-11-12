South Carolina vs Missouri: Gamecocks Coach Shane Beamer Talks Upcoming Matchup Against the Tigers
After going on the road to Nashville, South Carolina is back home for the next two weeks. The (7-2) Missouri Tigers roll into town in hopes of keeping their playoff hopes alive. Shane Beamer met with media members on Tuesday to discuss his team and the matchup this weekend.
This is a big game for South Carolina as they are 0-3 against the Tigers during Shane Beamer's tenure. Coach Beamer was asked about his team's struggles specifically against Missouri.
"They've kicked our butts physically, just to be completely frank," Coach Beamer said about playing Missouri. "If you go back and look at sack totals, our ability to sack their quarterback and their ability to put pressure on our quarterback. You look at rushing yardage, plus our ability to stop the run. We've been no where near good enough."
The Tigers offense has had to play two quarterbacks this season with the injuries to Brady Cook. While Missouri hasn't announced who's starting this weekend, Coach Beamer gave his thoughts about both QBs, beginning with Cook.
"Brady Cook's a fantastic player," Coach Beamer said about the Tigers' presumed starter. "Obviously what he's done last season and what he's done this season speaks for itself."
Cook went down in the Alabama game and was forced to miss the game against Oklahoma last week. In his place, Drew Pyne got the start. Coach Beamer talks about Pyne and the connection the two have.
"Drew Pyne is someone I've got a lot of respect for," Coach Beamer said. "His uncle [Jim Pyne] played for my dad at Virginia Tech and was an All-American. When I first got hired at Oklahoma, the first recruiting trip that Lincoln Riley sent me on was to go see Drew Pyne. He was our top quarterback that we were recruiting at Oklahoma."
It's no secret the Missouri Tigers have dangerous weapons at the wide receiver position. South Carolina will have to be ready for one of the more talented groups they've seen this season.
"They have arguably the best receiving core in this conference. When you talk about Luther Burden, who will be a top ten pick in the NFL draft. And Theo Wease who took over that game against Oklahoma in the fourth quarter. It's a really dangerous and explosive offense," Coach Beamer said.
Freshman Josiah Thompson has played a big role for the Gamecocks as the starting left tackle. Thompson went down midway through the Vanderbilt game and backup Tree Babalade had to finish. The staff has full confidence in Babalade, if Thompson is unable to go.
"Tree [Babalade] came in and did some good things and certainly need to keep him rolling." Coach Beamer said. "If Josiah is able to play he's probably not going to be100 percent. Tree was a starter last year. We've got full confidence in him."
Kickoff between the Gamecocks and Tigers is set for 4:15 pm (ET) inside Williams-Brice Stadium.
