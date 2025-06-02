Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Eli Jerzembeck Announces Plan to Enter the Transfer Portal

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Paul Mainieri pulls starting pitcher Brandon Stone (32) as the Auburn Tigers take on South Carolina Gamecocks at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, May 8, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina loses junior right handed pitcher (RHP) Eli Jerzembeck to the transfer portal. Jerzembeck missed each of the last two seasons with injuries.

As a high school prospect, Jerzembeck was ranked the No. 63 overall and No. 16 right-handed pitcher nationally by Perfect Game in the class of 2022. He was also ranked the No. 5 overall and top overall RHP in the state of North Carolina.

As a true freshman in 2023, he appeared in 16 games with three starts for the Gamecocks. Jerzembeck finished his freshman season with a 2.84 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched. His best outings came against Winthrop where he struck out four batters in four innings in a start and no hits allowed in three innings of relief in two games versus the Eagles.

With today's portal announcements, the Gamecocks sit at 11 players who will be making their transition out of Columbia. South Carolina has already earned commitments from three players in the portal.

Monday June 2 marked the first the transfer portal's official opening. The window will close on July 1. Stay tuned for more portal updates.

