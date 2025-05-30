Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Ethan Petry Named a Top 50 Prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft

Gamecocks' OF Ethan Petry is a top prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina batter Ethan Petry is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against LSU during the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
South Carolina batter Ethan Petry is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run against LSU during the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met Wednesday, May 24, 2023. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

South Carolina star outfielder (OF) Ethan Petry is expected to be one of the top overall players in the 2025 MLB Draft. D1Baseball released their top 500 players for the Draft with Petry coming in at 33 overall.

Though a down year due to injury in 2025, Petry has had a great career in the garnet and black. In his South Carolina Gamecocks' career, he appeared in 168 games, making 596 plate appearances, and etched his name into the South Carolina history books.

Petry hasn't made an official announcement of ending his time in Columbia, though he may have hinted at it this week. Let's take a look at the number's Petry has achieved so far in his career.

With nearly 600 at bats in a Gamecocks' uniform, Petry has a .336 batting average, 162 RBIs, .700 slugging percentage (South Carolina record), 1.117 ops (South Carolina record), and 56 home runs - six shy of the all-time record held by Justin Smoak (62).

If or when Petry officially announces his decision to head to the next level, his legacy on the field will be one to remember for Gamecock fans.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published |Modified
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.