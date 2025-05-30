South Carolina's Ethan Petry Named a Top 50 Prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft
South Carolina star outfielder (OF) Ethan Petry is expected to be one of the top overall players in the 2025 MLB Draft. D1Baseball released their top 500 players for the Draft with Petry coming in at 33 overall.
Though a down year due to injury in 2025, Petry has had a great career in the garnet and black. In his South Carolina Gamecocks' career, he appeared in 168 games, making 596 plate appearances, and etched his name into the South Carolina history books.
Petry hasn't made an official announcement of ending his time in Columbia, though he may have hinted at it this week. Let's take a look at the number's Petry has achieved so far in his career.
With nearly 600 at bats in a Gamecocks' uniform, Petry has a .336 batting average, 162 RBIs, .700 slugging percentage (South Carolina record), 1.117 ops (South Carolina record), and 56 home runs - six shy of the all-time record held by Justin Smoak (62).
If or when Petry officially announces his decision to head to the next level, his legacy on the field will be one to remember for Gamecock fans.
