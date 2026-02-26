Where Does Paul Mainieri and the Gamecocks Go From Here After Upset Loss to Queens?
Things are looking dim around Founders Park following the loss Gamecocks baseball suffered at the hands of Queens on Wednesday. In what should've been a smooth victory heading into the weekend series against Clemson, now turns into a multitude of questions surrounding the program.
First, one loss doesn't end a season, especially just nine games into the year. However this is now two losses through nine games that should not be on the Gamecocks record. First let's look at how it happened.
Queens jumped on South Carolina early scoring six runs in the first three innings and led 7-1 at one point in the game. The bats began to come to life for the Gamecocks as the game went on, battling back to cut the Royals lead to 9-8, but ultimately came up short.
The Royals came into Wednesday's matchup carrying a 3-4 record and finished the 2025 season with a 9-44 record. They are currently ranked 255th in Team ELO out of 308 teams. Army, the team's other disappointing loss, is ranked 162nd in those same rankings. That loss was also Army's first power four win since 2022. In both cases, the pitching staff gave up 9 runs and the bats went cold for a majority of the game.
What's Next:
Finding consistent answers on the roster. The pitching has to be better if the team wants to reach its goals in 2026.
As far as the schedule goes, Clemson comes to Founders Park to open a three game series on Friday night. The series will continue with a neutral site game on Saturday and finish off with a road game at the Tigers on Sunday.
At 6-3 on the year and facing off against an undefeated Tigers squad, this weekend's series against a big rival could say a lot about the future of the program going forward.
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism.