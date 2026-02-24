South Carolina True Freshman Receives Co-SEC Player of the Week Honors

South Carolina true freshman infielder Will Craddock is named the Co-SEC Player of the Week following an impressive debut last week.

The second ranked short stop and 26th player overall in the state of South Carolina for the 2025 class has made quite a name for himself in the early goings on the 2026 season. Appearing in four games, Craddock is 8/15 at the plate (.533 average) with nine runs scored, six RBIs, and two home runs.

Making his first ever college appearance against Gardner-Webb, Craddock was 3 for 3 at the plate with four runs scored and a triple. The freshman out of TL Hanna High School has three multi-hit games in his first four appearances.

However it's not just his offensive prowess that earned Craddock player of the week honors, it's his fielding skills as well. It's early, but Craddock is quickly becoming a player you cannot keep off the field.

I think we can say that Will Craddock will be the everyday first baseman for the foreseeable future.



Below is the SEC's comments on the week Craddock had.

"South Carolina’s Will Craddock went 8-for-15 with nine runs scored, two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI to help lead the Gamecocks to four wins last week. He was a perfect 3-for-3 and reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances in the Gardner-Webb win on Wednesday. In the win over Navy on Saturday, he opened the first with a leadoff home run and added a two-run double. Craddock had four RBI in the game. Then on Sunday in the win over Air Force, Craddock once again led off the Carolina first with a home run. He also added a double in the 4-2 win."

Upcoming Gamecocks' Schedule

Fans can see Craddock back in action on Wednesday evening. Queens University travels to Founds Park for a 6:30 pm (ET) first pitch. The Gamecocks will look to extend their winning streak to three games following wins over Navy and Air Force.

