South Carolina Baseball INF/OF Ethan Petry Puts Out Statement About Future of USC Baseball
South Carolina INF/OF Ethan Petry put out a statement about the future of South Carolina baseball on his X account. Petry told fans "don't always be quick to believe what you read and stay being positive."
Ethan Petry first joined the Gamecocks as a freshman in 2023 and was a mainstay in the lineup every since. That season he appeared in 63 games, making 61 starts. As a true freshman, Petry led the team with a .376 batting average to go along with 55 runs scored, 10 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBIs. He also broke the Carolina freshman record for home runs (23) and RBIs (75).
Building off a brilliant first year in Columbia, Petry played and started in 61 games in 2024. He would go on to hit .306 with 57 runs scored, eight doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 53 RBI and a team-best 51 walks. His efforts led the Gamecocks to postseason play before falling to James Madison.
2025 was a down year for Petry and the entire team. Before going down to injury late in the year, Petry played 44 games hitting .321, 10 home runs, and 34 RBIs. South Carolina would end the year under .500 (28-29) with a loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament.
With much coming out about the inside of the 2025 Gamecocks baseball season, Petry took to X to discuss the future of the South Carolina program.
Petry has yet to make an official announcement on his plans to return to Columbia or to enter the 2025 MLB Draft.
