Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Mike Furrey Will Assume Play Calling Duties for the Rest of the Season

South Carolina wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Mike Furrey will call plays for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Alex Joyce

Aug 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Chicago Bears wide receivers coach Mike Furrey in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Aug 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Chicago Bears wide receivers coach Mike Furrey in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

South Carolina has named passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey as the team's offensive play caller for the rest of 2025, per On3 Sports. The move comes just days following to Shane Beamer's dismissal of offensive coordinator Mike Shula. Furrey takes over play-calling duties in hopes to jump start an offense that has been lifeless many times this season.

Furrey is in his second season with the Gamecocks after joining the team prior to the 2024 season as the wide receivers coach. After showing development in the receiver room, Furrey was added the passing game coordinator title following the regular season. Currently this is just an interim tag, but he will have the opportunity to audition for the permanent role with three games left in the season - assuming the Gamecocks don't reach a bowl game.

Who is Mike Furrey?

Mike Furrey
Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy (left) and wide receiver coach Mike Furrey celebrate defeating the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Prior to his arrival in Columbia, Furrey spent the previous two seasons as the head coach at Limestone University, a Division II school located in Gaffney, S.C. He led the Saints to back-to-back 8-4 campaigns, including a share of the title in the South Atlantic Conference’s Piedmont Division and a spot in the Division II playoffs in both seasons, in his second stint at the school.

Furrey played a combined seven years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams (2003-05), Detroit Lions (2006-08), and Cleveland Browns (2009). His best season as a professional came during the 2006 season with the Lions when he led the NFC with 98 receptions for 1,086 yards and seven touchdowns. His 98 catches that season set an NFL record for most receptions in a season after having none the previous year.

While the Shula experiment failed, Beamer has been willing to make moves to help his offense get back on track, as seen by the Lonnie Teasley firing earlier in the season. Will Furrey stake his claim and take a strangle hold of the position, or will Beamer and the Gamecocks be looking for an outside voice to revolutionize the offense in the offseason? Only time will tell.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.