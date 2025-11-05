South Carolina's Mike Furrey Will Assume Play Calling Duties for the Rest of the Season
South Carolina has named passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike Furrey as the team's offensive play caller for the rest of 2025, per On3 Sports. The move comes just days following to Shane Beamer's dismissal of offensive coordinator Mike Shula. Furrey takes over play-calling duties in hopes to jump start an offense that has been lifeless many times this season.
Furrey is in his second season with the Gamecocks after joining the team prior to the 2024 season as the wide receivers coach. After showing development in the receiver room, Furrey was added the passing game coordinator title following the regular season. Currently this is just an interim tag, but he will have the opportunity to audition for the permanent role with three games left in the season - assuming the Gamecocks don't reach a bowl game.
Who is Mike Furrey?
Prior to his arrival in Columbia, Furrey spent the previous two seasons as the head coach at Limestone University, a Division II school located in Gaffney, S.C. He led the Saints to back-to-back 8-4 campaigns, including a share of the title in the South Atlantic Conference’s Piedmont Division and a spot in the Division II playoffs in both seasons, in his second stint at the school.
Furrey played a combined seven years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams (2003-05), Detroit Lions (2006-08), and Cleveland Browns (2009). His best season as a professional came during the 2006 season with the Lions when he led the NFC with 98 receptions for 1,086 yards and seven touchdowns. His 98 catches that season set an NFL record for most receptions in a season after having none the previous year.
While the Shula experiment failed, Beamer has been willing to make moves to help his offense get back on track, as seen by the Lonnie Teasley firing earlier in the season. Will Furrey stake his claim and take a strangle hold of the position, or will Beamer and the Gamecocks be looking for an outside voice to revolutionize the offense in the offseason? Only time will tell.
