South Carolina Shakes Up Coaching Staff: What it Means
In case you missed it, South Carolina and head coach Shane Beamer moved on from offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley in Sunday after another poor performance this past weekend against LSU. Coach Beamer has named a replacement, at least for 2025, in hopes that it will jump-start a struggling unit.
The offensive line unit has not been a source of strength so far through 2025. Yes injuries played a large part of that as the Gamecocks lost three starters at right tackle, center, and guard respectively. And while losing three starters on most lines in the country means a drop off is coming, the amount of penalties and mistakes the backups have made has ultimately led to this decision to move on from Teasley.
The team is now looking for its third offensive line coach in the Shane Beamer era. Greg Adkins was named to the role when Beamer was first hired in 2021. Adkins was a holdover from the previous staff. He was the full time position coach until 2023 where he moved to an analyst role and Teasley took the position. Teasley then held the position from 2023-2025.
On Sunday, current run game coordinator and tight ends coach Shawn Elliott was named to the offensive line position for the remainder of the season. The hope is Elliott will be able to provide a spark as a new voice in the room.
There are still six games left on the schedule for the Gamecocks and the road certainly doesn't get easier from here. While the unit has had problems of its own, Teasley hasn't been the only issue with this offense. Beamer spoke on his decision and said he is doing what he feels is best for the team.
"I'm always going to do what I feel is best for the team, this is what I feel is best for the team," Beamer said.
It is unclear whether Elliott will take the role on full time after this season or Beamer hires another coach. But for now the hope is this change is for the betterment of the offense moving forward.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: