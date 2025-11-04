South Carolina Football Recruiting: Updated look at the 2026 Class
Early national signing day is less than a month away and South Carolina's 2026 recruiting class is holding strong at the moment. Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks' staff have put together TWO TOP 20 recruiting classes in the last three cycles - can they make it a third time in four years? Here's a look at where South Carolina stands both nationally and in the SEC as we get closer to signing day on Dec. 3.
Sitting at the 21 spot in the rankings, South Carolina has 15 total commitments in its 2026 recruiting class. This year the class consists of 1 five-star, eight four-stars, and six three-stars - a class that includes four top 100 overall players. Shane Beamer and his staff has some work to do on the trail not only holding onto committed players, but also needing to land more if the class is going to land inside the top 20 again. Let's take a look at some of the players in this class:
Class Breakdown:
Quarterbacks: 1
Running Backs: 1
Wide Receivers: 1
Tight Ends: 0
Offensive Linemen: 3
Defensive Linemen: 2
Edges: 1
Linebackers: 1
Defensive Backs: 4
Athletes: 1
Special Teams:
The Heavy Hitters
The four guys leading the way in this class is five-star guard Darius Gray (Nat. 16, Pos. 1), four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth (Nat. 52, Pos: 6), four-star corner J'Zavien Currence (Nat. 67, Pos. 8), and four-star defensive lineman Aiden Harris (Nat. 81, Pos. 10). These are the four highest rated recruits in the class and would be the most top 100 recruits South Carolina has landed in the Shane Beamer era.
Gray is the jewel of the class as the number one player at his position and top 20 overall. With an offensive line that has struggled in 2025, Gray could come in and find himself in a starting position as a true freshman. Duckworth is a talented dual-threat who comes into a quarterback room that may be up for grabs in the spring. LaNorris Sellers could move on to the league and if he does that leaves the spring for Duckworth to compete against Cutter Woods and Air Noland.
Currence comes into a defensive room that has experience in front of him that could stay another year. He has the ability to play safety and corner, but may see playing time sooner as a safety. Like Gray, the path for Aiden Harris seems more open with players set to move on after this season. Harris can play inside or outside on the defensive line at the next level.
Potential Flip:
Zion Elee is the nation's best edge rusher in the class and a consensus five-star in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-3.5 and 220 pounder is currently committed Maryland, but a visit to South Carolina in recent weeks seemed to ruffle feathers among the Terrapins coaching staff. This flip will be a tough one to pull off, but it is a move the Gamecocks staff is pushing for.
With a month left until early signing day, it remains to be seen if the Gamecocks will be able to add to its class by a significant margin. Shane Beamer and company may look to add players in the portal during January's window.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: