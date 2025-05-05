Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Offense Falters in Series Sweep Against Florida

Florida outscores South Carolina 30-3 in the final two games of the series.

Alex Joyce

Gators pitcher Hurston Waldrep (12) is the starter for Florida against South Carolina in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regionals, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 4-0 and are headed to the College World Series in Omaha. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023
Gators pitcher Hurston Waldrep (12) is the starter for Florida against South Carolina in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regionals, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 4-0 and are headed to the College World Series in Omaha. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2023 / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK

In what has been a constant theme in 2025, the offense failed South Carolina in three straight losses to Florida. Gators outscore Gamecocks 30-3 in Sunday's doubleheader.

A weather delay on Saturday, pushed games two and three to Sunday. Game two picked up in the bottom of the third inning with Florida holding a 1-0 lead. The Gators would go on to score 21 runs in the final six innings.

Nearly an hour after game two finished, the Gamecocks looked to bounce back in the series finale. However for South Carolina, the offense, which has plauged them all year, couldn't get going.

South Carolina's offense went 4-23 at the plate in the shortened game three. In Sunday's doubleheader, they would combine for 13 total hits on 60 plate appearances.

The Gamecocks will have an opportunity to put this series behind them next weekend on the road at Auburn.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.