South Carolina's Offense Falters in Series Sweep Against Florida
In what has been a constant theme in 2025, the offense failed South Carolina in three straight losses to Florida. Gators outscore Gamecocks 30-3 in Sunday's doubleheader.
A weather delay on Saturday, pushed games two and three to Sunday. Game two picked up in the bottom of the third inning with Florida holding a 1-0 lead. The Gators would go on to score 21 runs in the final six innings.
Nearly an hour after game two finished, the Gamecocks looked to bounce back in the series finale. However for South Carolina, the offense, which has plauged them all year, couldn't get going.
South Carolina's offense went 4-23 at the plate in the shortened game three. In Sunday's doubleheader, they would combine for 13 total hits on 60 plate appearances.
The Gamecocks will have an opportunity to put this series behind them next weekend on the road at Auburn.
