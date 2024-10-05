South Carolina's Offense Struggles to Get Going in First Half vs Ole Miss
The South Carolina Gamecocks coming off a bye week welcomed the 12th ranked Ole Miss Rebels and their high powered offense to Columbia. Defenses on both sides played well, but the Gamecocks offense has yet to find it's footing in this game.
After a three and out by Ole Miss on offense, the Gamecocks attempted to add some trickery early on by attempting a fake punt inside South Carolina's own 40-yard line. Ole Miss was able to stuff the run and would go on to score touchdowns on back to back scoring drives.
South Carolina ends the first half with 116 total yards of offense. LaNorris Sellers was 4/7 for 40 yards and a fumble. This is the fifth fumble for Sellers in just four starts. Oscar Adaway III leads the Gamecocks in rushing with nine carries for 34 yards.
On the flip side, Ole Miss has moved the ball well on offense. They finished the first half with 285 yards of total offense. Jaxson Dart was 12/18 for 206 yards. Rebels tailback Henry Parrish Jr. ends the half with 14 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. Defensive tackle JJ Pegues has two one-yard rushing touchdowns.
The Gamecocks will get the ball to start the second half, but will have to find a lot of answers to get back into the game trailing 24-3. On offense, limiting turnovers and finding a rhythm in the passing game will be points of emphasis for the second half. Defensively, continue to limit the explosive passing game by getting to Rebels QB Jaxson Dart.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Gamecocks Football: Keys to Victory Against Ole Miss
- Breaking; Four-Star WR Malik Clark Commits to South Carolina
- South Carolina vs Ole Miss Official Injury Report
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!