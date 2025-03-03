Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's One Glaring Need in 2025

Alex Joyce

Mar 1, 2025; Greenville, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks Talmadge LeCroy (5) bats against the Clemson Tigers during the bottom of the sixth inning at Fluor Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
After starting the season on a high note with a 9-0 record, the Gamecocks' baseball train has seemingly come to a screeching halt after a decisive sweep at the hand of Clemson Tigers. What we learned from this series is the Gamecocks have a glaring hole that must be addressed before SEC play.

The pitching staff looks SEC ready early on in 2025. South Carolina starters Matthew Becker, Jake McCoy, and Dylan Eskew combined to throw 15.1 innings, gave up seven runs, and struck out 23 Tiger batters. McCoy looks like a star through three games as he's thrown 15 innings, gave up a total of five runs, and struck out 49 batters (11 against Clemson).

Clemson was the first true test of the season for South Carolina. That test showed the Gamecocks must find an answer offensively against the better teams around the country. They are less than two weeks away from opening SEC play against Oklahoma, so those answers have to happen sooner rather than later.

In this series, the Gamecocks hit 15-94 from the plate (.159) scoring six runs and striking out 37 times. Even more concerning was South Carolina's batting average with runner's in scoring position. In the three games played, South Carolina batted 3/16 (.187) with runners in scoring position.

As the season inches closer and closer to SEC play, the Gamecocks need to find answers and find them quickly before taking on Oklahoma in a three game series beginning March 14.

