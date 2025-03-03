South Carolina's One Glaring Need in 2025
After starting the season on a high note with a 9-0 record, the Gamecocks' baseball train has seemingly come to a screeching halt after a decisive sweep at the hand of Clemson Tigers. What we learned from this series is the Gamecocks have a glaring hole that must be addressed before SEC play.
The pitching staff looks SEC ready early on in 2025. South Carolina starters Matthew Becker, Jake McCoy, and Dylan Eskew combined to throw 15.1 innings, gave up seven runs, and struck out 23 Tiger batters. McCoy looks like a star through three games as he's thrown 15 innings, gave up a total of five runs, and struck out 49 batters (11 against Clemson).
Clemson was the first true test of the season for South Carolina. That test showed the Gamecocks must find an answer offensively against the better teams around the country. They are less than two weeks away from opening SEC play against Oklahoma, so those answers have to happen sooner rather than later.
In this series, the Gamecocks hit 15-94 from the plate (.159) scoring six runs and striking out 37 times. Even more concerning was South Carolina's batting average with runner's in scoring position. In the three games played, South Carolina batted 3/16 (.187) with runners in scoring position.
As the season inches closer and closer to SEC play, the Gamecocks need to find answers and find them quickly before taking on Oklahoma in a three game series beginning March 14.
You Might Also Like:
- NFL GM Raves About Development Of LaNorris Sellers at South Carolina
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- Clemson Sweeps South Carolina
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!