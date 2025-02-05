Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Paul Mainieri Calls SEC Baseball Predictions "Laughable"

Alex Joyce

May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Garrett Gainey (40) argues his case on a time clock violation in the tenth inning of a game against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
May 25, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks pitcher Garrett Gainey (40) argues his case on a time clock violation in the tenth inning of a game against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Following a disappointing 37-25 season in 2024 that ended in the Raleigh Regionals, South Carolina turned the keys of the program over to former LSU Tigers head coach Paul Mainieri in hopes to get the team back to national title contention. However the new skipper has some work to do as the Gamecocks were picked by many to finish near the bottom of the SEC standings in 2025.

In a radio interview with Inside the Gamecocks, Mainieri tells the show it is "laughable" to see the predictions of his squad in 2025. Saying "we'll be better than that. I see these guys every day."

The Gamecocks have added a lot of fresh faces to its 2025 roster through recruiting and the transfer portal. Combine that with some veterans like Ethan Petry, Mainieri expects the revamped roster to be ready to compete in year one.

Mainieri reiterated as such in his introductory press conference. "I don't see why we can't compete for everything right out of the gate," Mainieri says. "I didn't come here to lose. I didn't come here to be mediocre. In my opinion, Carolina baseball represents excellence. I think we need to win now."

The Gamecocks are searching for their first trip back to Omaha in over a decade.

