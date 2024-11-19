South Carolina's Shane Beamer Issues a Challenge to Gamecocks' Fans
South Carolina will welcome the Wofford Terriers for the last home game of the season inside Williams-Brice Stadium. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer spoke on the matchup and challeneged fans to show up for a special night.
Coach Beamer opened the press conference announcing this game as the Salute to Service game. This is a special moment for Beamer as it gives his program an opportunity to thank those who have served or are currently serving.
"Saturday is our Salute The Troops game," Coach Beamer said. "It's always one of the highlights of the season for me. So grateful for them. All of the miliatry branches, the men and women,the sacrifices they make for their service to our country. Really proud and honored to be able to recognize them this Saturday."
Not only is it the Salute to Service game, but with it being the last home game of the 2024 season it's also Senior Night. Coach Beamer wants to send a special group of seniors out the right way.
"We need to make sure we honor the seniors the right way on Saturday. Gamecock Walk needs to be electric because for so many of those seniors that will be getting honored on Saturday that is the last Gamecock Walk they'll ever get to do. We will honor them right after pre-game warmups, right around 3:30ish," Coach Beamer said about Senior Night.
Then a challeneged was issued to Gamecock fans. This is the last time these players will get to walk into Williams-Brice Stadium and suit up in front of a raucous crowd. Coach Beamer stressed the importance of getting there early and being loud.
"I would ask all of our fans to shut the tailgates down early. There's plenty of opportunities in the future, God willing, to tailgate. This will be the last opportunity, and only opportunity, to recognize a really special group of seniors. I would love nothing more than for Williams-Brice Stadium to be absolutely packed thirty miniutes before kickoff, so we can give those seniors that'll be playing their last game in Williams-Brice Stadium the recognition with their families on the field and the ovation that they deserve," Coach Beamer on the fans importance for this game.
Saturday's matchup against Wofford will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2017. Wofford comes into the game with over 30 players on their roster from the state of South Carolina. The staff knows how excited the Terriers will be for this matchup.
"Coach Watson has done a nice job there in his time," Coach Beamer speaks on this week's game. "The improvements they made from last to this season are evident. Proud program with a ton of tradition. Obviously 37 players on their team from the state of south carolina, so we know how juiced up they'll be for this week."
Finally, Coach Beamer gave an update on the team's injury list heading into the weekend.
"Obviously Brady Hunt won't play. Outside of that, I would say that we're optimistic on everyone else that didn't finish the game. Judge Collier should be fine. He practiced today," Coach Beamer updates the team's injury.
