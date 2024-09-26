South Carolina's Tonka Hemingway Named a William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
South Carolina's Tonka Hemingway has been named to the Campbell Trophy Semifinalist list after an announcement from the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame on Thursday. The trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary community leadership.
Hemingway was named to the list after performing well in the classroom as a SEC Academic Honor Roll member, being a multi-time All-SEC performer, and winning the 2022 Outstanding Student-Athlete award.
Per the NFF website, the players are selected by the NFF Awards Committee, the finalists and the winner are all honored at the NFF Annual Awards Dinner in December at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Each finalist receives an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of theNFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. During the event, one member of the class is selected as the recipient of the Campbell Trophy® as the best football scholar-athlete in the nation and has his postgraduate scholarship increased to a total of $25,000. The award comes with a 25-pound bronze trophy.
Nominated by their schools, nominees must be a senior in their final year of eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player, and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. All things Hemingway exemplifies and more.
