South Carolina Safety Nick Emmanwori Expects "A Crazy Defense This Year"
While the Gamecocks have a lot to replace offensively in players like Spencer Rattler, Xavier Legette, Antwane "Juice" Wells Jr., among others, defensively the team has the potential to have one of the best units in the SEC.
Veteran Nick Emmanwori is a third year starter for the Gamecocks at safety and one of the best returning starters in the conference. Emmanwori spoke with Gamecocks Central on the talent of the safety room this season.
"We've got a bunch of dogs in that safety room," Emmanwori says. " Coach Gray [has] been doing really good kind of cross training us, getting us playing nickel, playing at free safety, strong safety, being confident at all three positions. We've got a lot of competition, but it's all love between us."
When asked what the defense as a whole can look like next year, Emmanwori expects "histroical" things ahead.
"I think we get a lot of dudes drafted from this defense," Emmanwori says. "You can probably see a historical defense from this team. We've got a lot of dudes up front: TJ Sanders, Boogi (Alex Huntley), Tonk (Tonka Hemingway), Deebo Williams, Bam Martin-Scott, me and DQ (Smith) in the backend, OD (O'Donnell Fortune), Jalon (Kilgore)."
The talented safety out of Irmo S.C. is so confident, he'd "put his name" on the defense being a great unit.
"This defense is going to be crazy, something to see," Emmanwori says. "I'll put my name on it. I'll stamp that for sure."
As to what the differences are between this year and last, Emmanwori says it's about the right mindset.
"We came in a little bit more different this year," Emmanwori says. "We're coming in [with] a different mindset. We don't want to experience what we experienced last year, so we're trying to get the most of what we can out of this defense."
Last season South Carolina ranked 12th in the conference in total defense, 9th in points per game (26.3), 12th against the pass, and 8th against the run. With a upperclassmen laden defense, along with talented freshmen like Dylan Stewart, in the fourth year with defensive coordinator, Clayton White, the Gamecocks look to go from the middle of the pack in the SEC, to one of the conference's best.
South Carolina is less than 60 days away from kickoff against Old Dominion. With a tough stretch of games between September and November, the Gamecocks will look to rely on their defense in hopes to bounce back from 2023.
