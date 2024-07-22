South Carolina Gamecocks Cut from Lagonza Hayward's Commitment List
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been cut from safety Lagonza Hayward's final list of schools leading into his commitment.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been working on filling out their 2025 recruiting class with some big names still uncommitted, but one of their bigger targets has eliminated the Gamecocks from his final list of schools.
Safety Lagonza Hayward is set to announce his commitment on Saturday and up until today, the Gamecocks were listed as a contender to land Hayward. However, ON3 announced that Hayward will decide between Georgia, Tennessee and Florida. Hayward took an official visit to South Carolina in the early part of June in the middle of visits to Tennessee, Georgia and Florida. After his visit, it appeared that the Gamecocks were in good standing, but based on the latest announcement, that doesn't appear to be the case anymore.
Hayward is rated as a four-star prospect, the 95th-best player in the nation, the 11th-best safety and the 12th-best player in the state of Georgia. His recruitment hit a massive turning point late last year as power four offers started poruing in with offers. Now less than a year later, he is set to compete in the SEC for the next three or four years.
Here is the class as it currently stands:
- Four-star tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus
- Four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe
- Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Williams
- Three-star wide receiver Jayden Sellers
- Three-star athlete Jaquel Holman
- Three-star edge Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star edge Anthony Addison
- Three-star cornerback Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star linebacker AJ Holloway
- Three-star tight end Preston Douglas
- Three-star safety Demarcus Leach
- Three-star edge Jaiden Braker
- Three-star edge Taeshawn Alston
- Three-star QB Cutter Woods
- Three-star edge Jaquavious Dodd
- Three-star kicker Max Kelley
- Three-star linebacker Donovan Darden
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Baseball Has Two Players Receive Postseason Awards
- Mainieri Expects the Gamecocks Back "in Omaha and in the College World Series"
- Meet Jaquel Holman: The Versatile Star Athlete Joining the South Carolina Gamecocks
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on X: @AlexJoyceSI
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!