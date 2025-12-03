South Carolina Football Recruiting: Three-Star EDGE Keenan Britt Signs With the Gamecocks

What was once a recruiting win by Shane Beamer and his staff, 2026 three-star edge rusher Keenan Britt solidifies his commitment with the Gamecocks by signing his letter of intent on Wednesday during Early National Signing Day.

This was a battle for for the Gamecocks as Britt took a visit to Columbia and Oregon late in the summer of 2024 before committing in August of 2024. Britt's relationship with Gamecocks' Director of Player Personnel, Darren Uscher, solidified his connection with the team. He is the younger brother of former Auburn star and NFL linebacker KJ Britt. He ultimately chose the Gamecocks in hopes of making his own path in college football.

Versatile Defender

Depending on what recruiting site you visit, Britt is listed as either an edge or linebacker. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Britt can be used in a hybrid role to both rush the passer and be a force at stopping the run. The Gamecocks struggled at times in the linebacker and edge room this fall. Having a player like Britt in the fold, can help Clayton's White's defense in a variety of ways.

Britt is one of five Gamecock commits to sign their letter of intent so far on Wednesday morning. He joins five-star interior offensive lineman Darius Gray, three-star interior offensive lineman Anthony Baxter, three-star wide receiver Caden Ramsey, and four-star defensive lineman Noah Clark as the signees in South Carolina's 2026 class as of 8:50 a.m.

There are barriers for immediate playing time for Britt as things stand now. Several upperclassmen in the linebacker room has eligibility left and could all return next season. However the edge room could offer an early chance at seeing the field. Britt will have the full offseason to prove himself for early playing time.

Sitting at the 22nd spot in 247Sports's Team Recruiting Rankings, the Gamecocks have 14 commits in the 2026 class, many of which expect to sign during the Early National Signing Day period. Stay tuned here at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all up-to-date information on South Carolina recruiting.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: