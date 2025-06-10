Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Softball Picks Up Former Top 50 Overall Player in the 2025 Class

Gamecocks adds a former Ole Miss infielder to the roster.

South Carolina earns commitment from former class of 2025 top 50 overall prospect Tate Davis out of the transfer portal.

This is a homecoming for Davis as she played high school softball in Greer, South Carolina. Before spending her freshman season with the Ole Miss Rebels, she was the 46th rated recruit, according to Extra Inning Softball, in the 2025 class.

A six-year letterwinner at Greer High School in Greer, South Carolina, Davis put up a .452 batting average with over 100 hits. The two-time All-State honoree helped Greer High to to three straight Region 4A-2 Championships in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Davis played in a reserve role, appearing in 15 games, for the Rebels as a freshman. She finished the year with two hits in 11 a bats (.182 batting average), with two RBIs, and a home run. One of her best performances came against North Dakota State where Davis was 1-1 at the plate with a two run home run. Helping the team to a 9-1 victory over the Bison.

South Carolina is coming off one of its best seasons in recent history under new head coach Ashley Chastain Woodard. The Gamecocks finished 2025 a game away from a berth in the College World Series.

