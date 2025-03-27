Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Starting Pitcher Set to be Out for "Awhile"

Dylan Eskew was injured during batting practice in series against Arkansas.

Alex Joyce

Gamecocks pitcher Dylan Eskew (16) comes into the game in the bottom of the third inning against Florida. The Gators beat the Gamecocks 11-9 in Game 3 of the weekend series at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, Sunday, April 14, 2024. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2024
South Carolina announced unfortunate news on Thursday as starting pitcher Dylan Eskew will be out for "awhile."

Coming into the season the Gamecocks had an established top three pitching rotation of Dylan Eskew, Matthew Becker, and Jake McCoy. That starting depth has taken a hit this week after Eskew was injured following batting practice during the series against Arkansas.

Just before first pitch on Sunday against Arkansas, South Carolina announced Dylan Eskew was in concussion protocol after being hit in the head with a home run during warmups of game three. This week Eskew cleared concussion protocols, according to Mainieri, but is currently dealing with something else. The injury will keep him in the dugout for the forseeable future after head coach Paul Mainieri said it would be "awhile."

The Gamecocks have yet to announce a third starter for the weekend series against top ranked Tennessee. Jarvis Evans Jr will be the guy to step up for Eskew after he was called upon to start game three against Arkansas. South Carolina has time to make that decision with Evans Jr and McCoy on the mound for games one and two.

