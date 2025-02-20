South Carolina Stays Perfect Following 7-2 Win Over Queens
South Carolina pitchers show dominance as the Gamecocks extend their winning streak to five games following 7-2 win over Queens.
The Gamecocks are now 3-0 all time against Queens after defeating the Royals in three straight seasons (2023, 2024, and 2025). Jackson Soucie took the mound as the Gamecocks starter for the first time since transferring to Columbia this offseason. Soucie threw three innings, giving up no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.
It was all Gamecocks as the game headed into the eighth inning. After a couple walks led to bases loaded and two outs for the Royals, utility man Justin Hudson delievered a single which cut into the Gamecocks lead.
South Carolina answered with a offensive explosion in the bottom of the eighth, scoring five runs in the inning. Ethan Petry had a day at the plate going 3-4 with two RBIs. Nathan Hall continued his impressive start to the season from the plat going 4-5 with a double and a RBI.
On the afternoon, Gamecock pitchers combined for nine innings of work, giving three hits, two runs, and 10 strikeouts. Offensively, South Carolina scored seven runs on 12 hits, including two extra base hits. Ethan Petry, Kennedy Jones, Nathan Hall, and KJ Scobey combined for the Gamecocks five RBIs.
Up next South Carolina has a three game series lined up with Milwaukee at home inside Founders Park this weekend. Game one is on for Friday with first pitch set to be thrown at 4:00 pm (ET) live on SEC Network +.
