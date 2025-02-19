South Carolina Stays Unbeaten; Defeats Winthrop 5-3
The Gamecocks moved to 4-0 on the 2025 season and win their first road game of the year after defeating Winthrop 5-3.
South Carolina continues its hot offensive streak in the win over the Eagles. LF Kennedy Jones hit his first home run of the season and finished 2-4 (.500). CF Nathan Hall stepped up big once again with a double in the gap in right center to stretch the Gamecocks lead to two runs, ultimately becoming the difference in the game.
RHP Brandon Stone came in for starter Jarvis Evans Jr. in the fourth inning after Evans Jr. struggled early on. Stone brought stability to the mound giving up only one hit, no runs, and struck out three batters.
Overall Winthrop batters were 7-34 from the plate with three runs, eight strikeouts, and only one extra base hit. The Eagles were 2-12 with runners on base, 0-8 with runners in scoring position.
Whats next for the Gamecocks is a home game against Queens. Newcomer Jackson Soucie takes the mound for the Gamecocks in what will be a 4:00 pm start from Ray Tanner Field.
