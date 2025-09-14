South Carolina Suffers First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Vanderbilt
Injuries, lack of execution, and the legs of Diego Pavia were key factors in South Carolina suffering its first loss of the season at the hands of Vanderbilt.
Trying to come back from a 14-7 deficit in the second, LaNorris Sellers drops back to pass with just under two minutes remaining in the first half and gets hit hard by Vanderbilt's Langston Patterson, which was confirmed a targeting penalty later on. However Sellers was hurt on the play and was unable to return. His absence was too much to overcome for the Gamecocks.
After Sellers went down, the Gamecocks struggled the rest of the evening with a total of 44 plays for 189 total yards and no points. Before eventually going up 31-7 late in the fourth, Vanderbilt had a significant advantage of total yards (165 to South Carolina's 75) and time of possession in the second half (just under 15 minutes for Vandy and just under nine minutes for South Carolina). South Carolina would also lose the turnover battle in the second half 3-0.
The defensive side of the ball wasn't much better for the Gamecocks. South Carolina had no answer for Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia who used his legs to his advantage all night long. He routinely left the pocket and found guys downfield. Pavia ended the game 18-25 for 177 yards two touchdowns and one interception, adding 24 yards on the ground. South Carolina gave up 325 total yards of offense and 31 points.
Sellers wasn't the only one to go out of the game, as Dylan Stewart was ejected with his second unsportsmanlike like conduct penalty in the game. It was a performance the Gamecocks would like to quickly forget.
Vanderbilt's win snaps a 16-game losing streak against the Gamecocks. South Carolina will have to learn from tonight as they get right back in action next week against Missouri on the road.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: